Leader PSG wins 3-0 at Nantes, Rennes beats Brest 2-1

Mbappe slotted in from the spot midway through the second half and winger Pablo Sarabia completed the win late in the 87th. The win moved PSG three points ahead of Lille and Rennes, which earlier won 2-1 at home to Brest.

Kylian Mbappe set up the opening goal and scored from a penalty as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain shook off a sluggish start to beat Nantes 3-0 for a seventh straight win. PSG was missing Neymar — who hurt his groin playing in the Champions League on Wednesday — and Nantes was on top only for forward Moses Simon to miss an open goal in the 16th minute as he kicked the ball against his leg.

Near the end of the first half, striker Randal Kolo Muani's curling shot just missed the top corner, and PSG punished that miss when midfielder Ander Herrera netted in the 49th from Mbappe's cross. Mbappe slotted in from the spot midway through the second half and winger Pablo Sarabia completed the win late in the 87th.

The win moved PSG three points ahead of Lille and Rennes, which earlier won 2-1 at home to Brest. Rennes hit the crossbar through forward Martin Terrier in a one-sided first half, but fell behind in the 57th minute to a goal from Brest midfielder Franck Honorat. Center-halves Damien Da Silva and Nayef Aguerd then pounced to give Rennes a much-needed win after dropping points in recent weeks.

Da Silva turned in a cross from close range in the 65th and Aguerd headed home a cross four minutes later. Third-place Rennes is level on 18 points with second-place Lille. Lille is the only side still unbeaten in the league and faces Lyon on Sunday. AP BS BS

