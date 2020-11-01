Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Dhoni confirms playing for Chennai in 2021 IPL

The 39-year-old called time on an illustrious, trophy-laden career for the national team in August, having not played for India since their semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup last year. Chennai captain Dhoni struggled to find form with the bat during the ongoing edition of the IPL with his side failing to make the playoffs for the first time in their history in the T20 tournament.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 16:51 IST
Cricket-Dhoni confirms playing for Chennai in 2021 IPL
CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Image Credit: ANI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League, the former India captain confirmed on Sunday. The 39-year-old called time on an illustrious, trophy-laden career for the national team in August, having not played for India since their semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup last year.

Chennai captain Dhoni struggled to find a form with the bat during the ongoing edition of the IPL with his side failing to make the playoffs for the first time in their history in the T20 tournament. Speculation has been rife over the future of Dhoni, who led India to World Cup titles in both T20 and one-day formats, as three-time IPL winners Chennai find themselves rooted at the bottom of the eight-team league.

Asked at the toss if Sunday's final league game against Kings XI Punjab was his last in Chennai's yellow jersey, Dhoni gave a prompt reply: "Definitely not". The playoffs and the final of this year's IPL, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played next week before the final on Nov. 10.

The three-team Women's T20 Challenge will also be held from Nov. 4-9 in Sharjah alongside the IPL. The country's cricket board (BCCI) said that Jio, the telecom unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, will be the title sponsor for the women's matches.

"We want to support and create concrete ways to grow the pipeline of women talent in cricket," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. "Our goal with the Women's T20 Challenge is to build a pathway to a dedicated Women's IPL."

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Dhoni confirms playing for Chennai in 2021 IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League, the former India captain confirmed on Sunday. The 39-year-old called time on an illustrious, trophy-laden career for the ...

Police, administration geared up to oversee polling on Nov 3: Bulandshar SSP

The Bulandshahr district officials along with police personnel are prepared for the Assembly by-election to be held here on November 3, a police official said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar S...

Donald Trump focused on feeding his ego, did not help anyone except himself: Obama

US President Donald Trump is focused on feeding his ego and has not shown any interest in helping anyone except himself, whereas his Democratic rival Joe Biden cares about the coronavirus pandemic and keeping your family safe, Barack Obama ...

At least five killed in Ivory Coast election clashes

At least five people were killed and many others wounded in election-day clashes in opposition strongholds in Ivory Coast, officials said on Sunday.Voting took place on Saturday with President Alassane Ouattara seeking a third term that his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020