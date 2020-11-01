Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: RR win toss, opt to bowl first agaisnt KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:17 IST
IPL 13: RR win toss, opt to bowl first agaisnt KKR
Representative image (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams will play their last league game and will aim to finish in the top-four.

RR and KKR both have 12 points each but due to the better net run-rate, the Steve Smith-led side are at sixth spot followed by the Kolkata-based franchise. In their last clash this season, KKR won the game by 37 runs due to the spirited performance by the team's bowling line-up.

Rajasthan are playing with the unchanged side. On the other hand, Andre Russell is back for KKR. Lockie Ferguson and Rinku Singh miss out and Shivam Mavi comes in.

RR playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi. KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Arbitration order against deal with RIL 'not binding', will resist any enforcement: Future Retail

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Sunday said Singapore arbitrators interim order against its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani -led RIL is not binding, and any attempt to enforce it will be resisted. Future Retail Ltd FRL, in a...

IPL 13: Not qualifying for playoffs hurts but lot for us to be proud of, says Rahul

After stumbling to a nine-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul on Sunday said it does hurt to not qualify for the playoffs, but also added that there is a lot to be proud of for the side. Ruturaj Gai...

BJP youth wing workers booked for protesting Thakkar's arrest

Police on Sunday filed a case against some Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM workers for protesting against the arrest of Twitter user Sameet Thakkar, who posted objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and...

Biden leads Trump in four key US states: NYT poll

Joe Biden holds a clear advantage over President Donald Trump across four of the most important presidential swing states, a new poll shows, backed by the support of voters who did not participate in the 2016 election and who now appear to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020