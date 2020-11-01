Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rublev beats Sonego in Vienna for 5th title of season

The eight-ranked Russian has won three of his last four tournaments, improving to 7-2 in career finals, and Sunday's win earned him a berth for the season-ending ATP Finals in London. Rublev became the first player in this shortened season with five titles, one more than Novak Djokovic.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 01-11-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:28 IST
Rublev beats Sonego in Vienna for 5th title of season
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Andrey Rublev won his fifth ATP title of the season Sunday, beating unheralded Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open. The eight-ranked Russian has won three of his last four tournaments, improving to 7-2 in career finals, and Sunday's win earned him a berth for the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

Rublev became the first player in this shortened season with five titles, one more than Novak Djokovic. No other player has won more than two tournaments. Sonego appeared in his second career final, after winning in Antalya in 2019.

The 42nd-ranked Italian had lost in qualification a week ago but was added to the main draw to replace the injured Diego Schwartzman. Sonego didn't drop a set in his way to the final, which included a 6-2, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Djokovic.

In the final, Rublev dominated play with his powerful ground strokes and dropped just one point in his first four service games. However, he faced two break points at 5-4 but saved them both to close out the opening set.

The second went with serve until 4-4, when Rublev's strong returning earned him another break. Rublev, who didn't drop a service game in the entire tournament, wrapped up the win in the next game, when Sonego hit a return long on the Russian's first match point.

By winning the final, Rublev improved to 39-7 for the season, matching Djokovic's number of wins. No other player won more than 28.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Short run game against DC came back to bite us, says Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper K L Rahul believes that the short run that played a part in their opening IPL loss to Delhi Capitals massively affected their play-off chances despite a remarkable comeback in the second leg of the tournament. KXIP f...

Storm Eta rumbles west across Caribbean toward Nicaragua

Tropical storm Eta barreled west through the Caribbean on Sunday, bound for Nicaragua and Honduras, where it is expected to unleash heavy rain and hurricane-force winds in the coming week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said. The st...

Campaigning ends for for Karnataka bypolls

The high voltage campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday. The run up to the bypolls in R R Nagar in the city and Sira in Tumakuru district, which has a total of 31 candidates in the fray, sa...

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest jump in October

Fires in Brazils Amazon rainforest surged in October and the number of blazes is up 25 in the first 10 months of 2020, compared to a year ago, data from government space research agency Inpe showed on Sunday.October recorded 17,326 hot spot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020