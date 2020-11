Morgan takes KKR to 191 for 7 against Royals in must-win game

Captain Eoin Morgan smashed an unbeaten 68 off 35 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders posted a competitive 191 for 7 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League game on Sunday

Leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia finished with figures of 3 for 25 from four overs

Brief Scores: KKR 191 for 7 (Eoin Morgan 68 no off 35 balls, Rahul Tripathi 39 off 34 balls, Rahul Tewatia 3/25) vs RR.