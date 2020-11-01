Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babar, Ifthikar shine as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Zimbabwe faced just 45.1 overs. After a steady opening stand of 68 by Abid Ali (22) and Imam ul Haq, Pakistan stuttered a bit in the run chase, losing four wickets before Babar took his side home.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-11-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:18 IST
Babar, Ifthikar shine as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Babar Azam scored an elegant 77 and Ifthikar Ahmed took a maiden five-wicket haul to set up Pakistan's six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second one-day international here on Sunday. The victory gave Pakistan the three-match series and it was also their eighth consecutive ODI win since last year.

Pakistan are playing their first ODI matches since October 2019 when they beat Sri Lanka at home. Ifthikar returned amazing figures of 5 for 40 and after Pakistan faltered a bit in their chase of 207, skipper Babar came to the fore to achieve the target in 35.2 overs.

Except for a fighting 75 from 70 balls by Sean Williams and 36 from Brendon Taylor, none of the visiting batsmen were able to make an impact. Opener Chari hit 25 but Zimbabwe kept on losing wickets regularly.

After left-arm spinner Imad Wasim went for 28 runs in two overs, Babar decided to bring on Ifthikar and he ended up with dream figures. Zimbabwe faced just 45.1 overs.

After a steady opening stand of 68 by Abid Ali (22) and Imam ul Haq, Pakistan stuttered a bit in the run chase, losing four wickets before Babar took his side home. Debutant Haider Ali got a brisk 29 from 24 balls.

Zimbabwe's new-ball bowlers -- Richard Ngarava, Carl Mumba and Blessing Muzarabani -- were unable to trouble the batsmen on a good batting track.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Wilson scores 2 as Newcastle upsets Everton 2-1 in EPL

Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle beat Everton 2-1 in the English Premier League to extend Evertons dip in form following a strong start to the season. Everton went into the game second only to Liverpool in the standings but has now l...

Thai king says still loves protesters, Thailand is land of compromise

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn said we love them all the same of protesters who seek to curb his powers and he called Thailand the land of compromise on Sunday in his first direct public comments on months of demonstrations. One protest lead...

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in an Indian Premier League game in Dubai on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in an Indian Premier League game in Dubai on Sunday....

With 17 rallies, 2 road shows Tejashwi breaks dad Lalu Yadav's campaigning record for single day

By By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav broke his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadavs record of most rallies in a day.Tejashwi addressed 17 rallies and two roa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020