Kolkata Knight Riders keep Play-off hopes alive with 60-run win against Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders comprehensively beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in an IPL encounter on Sunday. Batting first, KKR scored 191 for 7, riding on skipper Epin Morgan's unbeaten 68 off 35 balls with five fours and six sixes.

Rahul Tewatia was the best bowler with figures of 3 for 25. In reply, Royals only managed 131 for 9 with Pat Cummins grabbing 4 for 34 in four overs.

KKR finished with 14 points from 14 games with a net run-rate of -0.214 and will now wait for the results of the last two fixtures between DC and RCB followed MI against SRH to know if they will make it to the last four. Brief Scores: KKR 191/7 in 20 overs (Eoin Morgan 68 no off 35 balls, Rahul Tewatia 3/25).

Rajasthan Royals 131 for 9(Jos Buttler 35, Rahul Tewatia 31, Pat Cummins 4/34).