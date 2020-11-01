Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Gaikwad is a 'big story', says Fleming

After a comprehensive nine-wicket against Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming lauded the youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 62* off 49, and said he is a 'big story'.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 01-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 23:25 IST
IPL 13: Gaikwad is a 'big story', says Fleming
CSK head coach Stephen Fleming (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After a comprehensive nine-wicket against Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming lauded the youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 62* off 49, and said he is a 'big story'. The 22-year-old right-handed batsman has shown a lot of potential this season despite just featuring in six matches for the side. He amassed 204 runs at an average of 51.0 including three half-centuries. "He is a big story. We knew how good he was from the time we had the last three years and the pre-season in Chennai was outstanding. He was sick and the fact that hung around so long. People underestimate what it actually does to a player physically and mentally," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

"We tried to get him into the game really early on and, looking back it was probably too soon, it was not effective. We always had a mind that he is gonna be a key player, the fact that he got four games in a row and took that opportunity. We are really pleased for him," he added. Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively to thrash Punjab comfortably and end the season on a winning note.

"We got through well, we got through strong the fact that we are finishing on up is a testament to the players more than anything that they were so committed to respecting the jersey and franchise and desperate to finish the tournament well," Fleming said. Earlier, Deepak Hooda played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) posted a total of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Hooda managed to hit some big shots in the final overs, and as a result, KXIP managed to post a total of more than the 150-run mark. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi scalped three wickets. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

High-level talks between MDs of Andhra, Telangana corporation buses on Monday

The ongoing imbroglio over the running of Road Transport Corporation buses between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may end if high-level talks between the managing directors of the two state-owned corporations, slated for Monday in Hyderabad, ...

NDMC teachers threaten dharna over pending salaries: Association

Scores of teachers of schools under the BJP-run North Corporation have planned to hold a demonstration outside the residence of the partys Delhi unit chief on Monday over non-payment of salaries for the past four months, an association of m...

Texas high court denies GOP effort to reject Houston votes

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday denied a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area. The states all-Republican high court rejected the request from a state representative an...

France's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 46,290

New confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 46,290 in France in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Sunday, while the number of people needing treatment in intensive care also crept up.The total number of cases now stands at over 1.4 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020