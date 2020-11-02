Rugby-Jones ready to take England to 'greatest heights'

England have gone from a traumatic defeat in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final to being crowned Six Nations champions for the third time in five years and coach Eddie Jones says his evolving team are ready to scale new heights. England defeated Italy 34-5 in Rome on Saturday and then watched as France beat Ireland 35-27, a scoreline that left both teams below Jones's side.

"We've evolved through this tournament, some of it through injury, where we're building a new team that is going to take us to the greatest heights in the next four years," Jones told British media. "Losing a World Cup final can be quite traumatic. It puts a dent in you and it leaves a scar that you carry around for the rest of your life. You got to find a way to get forward again," the 60-year-old Australian added.

England face Georgia, Ireland and Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup later this month.