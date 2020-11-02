Left Menu
Sharma shows gradual return to form with solid 14th place finish in Cyprus

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma rounded off a consistent week by carding a two-under 69 in the final round, to finish a creditable Tied-14th at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open, here. It was Sharma's best finish of the season, bettering his T-26 at the ASI Scottish Open earlier on. Sharma who had rounds of 67-66-69-69 had as many as 17 birdies and an eagle, but he also dropped five shots.

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma rounded off a consistent week by carding a two-under 69 in the final round, to finish a creditable Tied-14th at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open, here. It was Sharma's best finish of the season, bettering his T-26 at the ASI Scottish Open earlier on.

Sharma who had rounds of 67-66-69-69 had as many as 17 birdies and an eagle, but he also dropped five shots. After a bogey-free first round, he dropped two on second day, one on the third and three in the final round on Sunday. "Still I am happy that the game and consistency are coming around," said Sharma, who has one more event in Cyprus this coming week and a three-event swing in South Africa. "The goal is to try and get to the DP World Tour Championship finals." Sharma has had a busy time since the European Tour resumed competition in July. He has played all but two events in the last 14 weeks. But his form has shown a lot of improvement. After making just one cut in first six starts, he has made the cut in each of his last six starts. It was also the first time that he shot all four rounds in the 60s. The last time he did that was in Hong Kong in November 2018, where he finished T-sixth.

Meanwhile, Callum Shinkwin defeated Kalle Samooja in a play-off to win his first European Tour title after a dramatic final day. Shinkwin was two shots behind the Finn as he stood on the 17th tee in regulation. A birdie on 17 edged him closer butt his chances of victory looked slim when he found rough off the tee at the par five last.

His second shot over the water took him to the edge of the putting surface and he holed an incredible 54-foot putt for eagle to take a one shot lead at 20 under par after a closing course-record 63. Welshman Jamie Donaldson, South African Garrick Higgo and Scot Robert MacIntyre finished two shots out of the play-off places on 18 under par, one clear of Australian Jason Scrivener, Finn Sami Välimäki and England's Dale Whitnell.

