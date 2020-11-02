Arteta 'really happy' with victory over Manchester United

Left Menu
ANI | Manchester | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:09 IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win over Manchester United, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is really happy with the team's performance and they deserved to win the match. Arsenal defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League here on Sunday.

During the match, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended his run of five Premier League games without a goal by scoring the winner against Manchester United, helping the team register their first league win at Old Trafford since 2006. "Absolutely. I think we merited the points. I'm really happy that after 14 years without a win, we were able to come and do what we've done today," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"As well I asked the players, 'Please, let's be who we are and play with our identity and our style'. I think we did it from the first minute against a really difficult opponent. Obviously, they have a lot of quality and we deserved to win the game," he added. Arsenal are currently placed in the ninth spot on the points table with 12 points. The team will now take on Aston Villa in the league on November 9. (ANI)

