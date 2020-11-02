Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Coaches from formative years remember "converted opener"

"I remember suggesting Rutu to start opening in club matches and told him that it would benefit him in future," Chavan recollected how he made the 16-year-old open the innings in a senior level tournament.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:59 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Coaches from formative years remember "converted opener"

Sandeep Chavan fondly remembers the day seven years back when he had a word of advice for slightly built teenager Ruturaj Gaikwad. The shy man from Maharashtra has earned plaudits from none other than skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and emerged as the only silver lining with a hat-trick of fifties in an otherwise disastrous IPL campaign for Chennai Super Kings.

"He was our trainee at the Vengsarkar Cricket Academy. I think he was 16 and had played junior state level for Maharashtra as a middle-order batsman," the pride in Chavan's voice was palpable as his former ward has three back to back MoM in a tournament like IPL. "I remember suggesting Rutu to start opening in club matches and told him that it would benefit him in future," Chavan recollected how he made the 16-year-old open the innings in a senior level tournament. "He was just 16 but I asked him to open in a senior-level match in a local tournament (Mandke trophy) and he proved me right by scoring 100 and 90 in both innings," Chavan said. "Initially, he did have his share of problems while opening in state matches, but adapted well and has now become a specialist opener," Chavan said while going down memory lane.

That Rutu was a special talent was something that Chavan said he knew when he joined the Academy in 2008-09 as a 12-year-old. "Initially there were technical issues, which we needed to focus on, but when he started playing against U-19s despite being an U-14, his confidence grew by leaps and bounds," te coach said.

Another of his formative year coaches Mohan Jadhav finds an eerily similar pattern between his IPL success and his maiden entry into an age-group state team. "He faltered in the first two of the three matches of the Invitation tournament and before the third game, I boosted his confidence saying that you can make most of the last game. "And in the final game against Kolhapur, he scored 182, and from there he got selected for the Maharashtra junior team and in the camp everyone showered praise on his batting," Jadhav, who still coaches at the Vengsarkar Academy, recalled. According to Jadhav, the Invitation Cup innings proved to be a turning point in his journey.

Ruturaj's greatest asset according to Jadhav is his ability of self-improvement and being able to assess his own game well enough. "The biggest positive in him is the ability to develop on his own. As he started playing bigger matches, he did not confine himself to it, but started preparing for the bigger challenges. He has that mindset which is paying dividends." PTI NRB KHS KHS KHS

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Capital stares at colder winter, records lowest post-monsoon temperature, says IMD

By Joymala Bagchi The national capital should brace itself for a colder winter compared to the previous years, as New Delhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Monday in the post-monsoon season, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of India Mete...

Pfizer Q2 net profit declines 15 pc at to 131.37 cr

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Monday reported a 14.83 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 131.37 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 154.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previ...

Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared -PMI

Manufacturing growth in the euro zone boomed in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was again mostly driven by a buoyant Germany, a survey showed. Also likely of concern to pol...

Non-payment of salaries: HC says DU teachers can’t be allowed to suffer

Teachers cannot be allowed to suffer in the blame game between the AAP government and Delhi University colleges, the Delhi High Court on Monday observed while hearing a plea challenging the decision to pay the outstanding salaries to staffe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020