Learned a lot in this year's IPL, says CSK pacer Ngidi

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will always want to forget about the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as soon as possible but for pacer Lungi Ngidi, this year's IPL has come with more learning opportunities.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:20 IST
CSK pacer Lungi Ngidi. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will always want to forget about the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as soon as possible but for pacer Lungi Ngidi, this year's IPL has come with more learning opportunities. CSK were the first team to get knocked out of the tournament and injuries within the team had only increased their problems.

However, the MS Dhoni-led side won their last three matches, and now it's evident that they won't finish as the bottom-most team in the points table. Bowler Ngidi who was dropped after two games, came back stronger and performed brilliantly in the last two matches. The South African pacer has scalped nine wickets in four matches with an economy of 7.69.

"I learn a lot more this year than I did last year. This year was a bit more challenging. Few games at the start didn't go the way I wanted to but I was able to work and finally got the opportunity again at the back end. So, yeah a lot of learning this year," Ngidi told teammate Faf du Plessis during a chat for IPLT20.com Ruturaj Gaikwad and Du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as CSK defeated KXIP by nine wickets here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

With this loss, KXIP has been knocked out of the playoff race. KL Rahul-led side has to settle with 12 points from 14 matches, while CSK also has the same number of points from as many matches. (ANI)

