Pirlo wants Juventus to be 'more aggressive' despite 4-1 win over Spezia

Despite securing a dominating 4-1 win over Spezia, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side was not aggressive enough in the first half of the match.

02-11-2020
Despite securing a dominating 4-1 win over Spezia, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side was not aggressive enough in the first half of the match. However, the manager said overall, his side played a good match.

"We played a good match, we needed to be more aggressive in the first half and wrap it up, but despite the opportunities created, we didn't succeed. But in the second half, we entered the field well, with the desire to win and Cristiano gave us a hand," the club's official website quoted Pirlo as saying. Also, during the Serie A clash here on Sunday, Juventus' star player Cristiano Ronaldo made an enthralling comeback after recovering from coronavirus as the Portuguese scored twice in the match.

Earlier, Ronaldo missed a few games for the Italian side, including the Champions League clash against Barcelona, after testing positive for coronavirus last month. Ronaldo had tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 while on international duty with Portugal. Juventus on Friday confirmed that the player has recovered from the infection.

"Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for COVID-19. The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation," the club had said in a statement. (ANI)

