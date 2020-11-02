Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton's future looks less clear than his seventh title

Lewis Hamilton stands on the brink of becoming the most successful Formula One driver of all time but a record-equalling seventh world title looks more certain than his racing future. Speaking after he won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday, the 93rd victory of his F1 career, and his Mercedes team took a record seventh successive constructors' championship, the Briton raised doubts.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:48 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton's future looks less clear than his seventh title

Lewis Hamilton stands on the brink of becoming the most successful Formula One driver of all time but a record-equalling seventh world title looks more certain than his racing future.

Speaking after he won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday, the 93rd victory of his F1 career, and his Mercedes team took a record seventh successive constructors' championship, the Briton raised doubts. "I would like to be here next year but there’s no guarantee of that, for sure," Hamilton told reporters after going a mighty 85 points clear of team mate Valtteri Bottas with four races remaining.

"There’s a lot that excites me of the after (F1) life so time will tell." His words could be seen as an early shot in negotiations with Mercedes over a new deal -- worth many tens of millions -- rather than a serious statement of intent, yet they still shook assumptions.

Hamilton is out of contract next month and, in this strangest of seasons, teams are having to contend with new financial realities and pressures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I guess if Lewis were to decide to step out of Formula One, which I don’t think will happen, we are going to have a frantic driver market out there," said team boss Toto Wolff, who did not sound too concerned.

"But I think it's the moment and the emotions, we are all happy but very tired also. It's the same for me." It would be a major shock if the Briton followed the example of former team mate Nico Rosberg, who retired immediately after winning the 2016 title.

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, Hamilton said a new deal was 'probably' a formality, that he had yet to hit his peak and planned to race on. He has also spoken about using his platform to push for change in society, on questions of racial injustice and diversity.

Mercedes want him to stay but the question is how much they are prepared to pay and how long Hamilton wants to commit for, particularly with Wolff intending to stand back from the day-to-day running of the team. The Austrian, a shareholder in the team, has said he is working on the succession and a new, undefined executive role.

Hamilton described Wolff on Sunday as "the best boss you could have." The Briton's future will become clearer once he wins the championship, with the stage set for title celebrations in Turkey in two weeks' time, but it is hard to see him not staying for a shot at an eighth title and 100 wins and poles.

The cars are staying the same next year and Hamilton has said he is keen to see how 2022 pans out with a major revamp of the regulations. Hamilton, winner of nine races so far this year, will equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven titles in Istanbul if Bottas fails to score seven points more than him.

Bottas, now Hamilton's sole rival, has managed that only twice this season.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Tension rises as U.S. election enters home stretch; dollar gains

Tension grew on Monday before Tuesdays presidential election in the United States, with safe-haven currencies like the yen and dollar holding firm.Expected swings in the major currencies climbed to their highest since April as investors wai...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1745 hours EXPECTED STORIES IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PREVIEW Mighty Mumbai Indians stand betwe...

Alliance Air to launch Bengaluru-Kozhikode flight from Nov 11

Alliance Air on Monday said it will launch flight from Kozhikode to Bengaluru starting November 11. The flights on the new route will be operated six times in a week except Tuesdays, Alliance Air said in a release. Air Indias regional su...

Portugal PM Costa asks president to declare COVID-19 emergency

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa asked the countrys president on Monday to declare a state of emergency as a preventive measure to fight the spread of coronavirus at a time when infections are soaring. The last COVID-19 state of emer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020