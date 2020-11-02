Soccer-Dynamo Kyiv confirm multiple positive tests for COVID-19

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:24 IST
Six Dynamo Kyiv players and five members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday's Champions League group game against Barcelona, the Ukrainian club have said. "Testing showed a positive result in several players of the team: Georgy Tsitaishvili, Denis Garmash, Mikkel Duelund, Alexander Karavaev, Tudor Belutse and Mykola Shaparenko," Dynamo said in a statement http://www.fcdynamo.kiev.ua/allnews/news/u_ryada_igrokov_i_sotrudnikov_fk_dinamo_polozhitelnye_testy_na_covid19.

"In addition, the tests of assistant head coach Emil Karas and four representatives of the team's staff gave a positive result." The club added that all those who had tested positive were in self-isolation and doing well.

Dynamo are third in Group G with one point, five behind leaders Barcelona, who they play in Spain on Wednesday.

