Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Athletics announces nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020

World Athletics on Monday announced a list of ten nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020, who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

ANI | Quai Antoine | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:40 IST
World Athletics announces nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020
World Athletics logo. Image Credit: ANI

World Athletics on Monday announced a list of ten nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020, who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics. The nominations reflect the remarkable range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, despite the challenges that the global Covid-19 pandemic presented.

The nominees for 2020 Male World Athlete of the Year are: Donavan Brazier, USA- ran world-leading 800m times indoors (1:44.22, North American indoor record) and outdoors (1:43.15)- won all seven of his races over all distances

Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda- broke world records at 5000m (12:35.36), 10,000m (26:11.00) and 5km on the roads (12:51) - was fourth at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on his debut over the distance Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya- ran world-leading 3:28.45 over 1500m- undefeated in three 1500m races

Ryan Crouser, USA- undefeated in 10 shot put competitions- his 22.91m world-leading performance moved him to equal third on the world all-time list Mondo Duplantis, Sweden- broke the world record in the pole vault twice (6.17m and 6.18m) and produced the highest outdoor vault of all time (6.15m)- undefeated in 16 competitions

Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda- won world half marathon title in a championship record of 58:49- ran a world-leading 7:26.64 over 3000m, the fastest time in the world since 2007 Noah Lyles, USA- undefeated in five finals- ran a world-leading 19.76 over 200m

Daniel Stahl, Sweden- won 17 of his 19 discus competitions- threw a world-leading 71.37m Johannes Vetter, Germany- won eight of his nine javelin competitions- threw a world-leading 97.76m, the second farthest throw in history

Karsten Warholm, Norway- ran a world-leading 46.87 in the 400m hurdles, the second-fastest performance in history- undefeated in nine 400m/400m hurdles races and set a world best of 33.78 in 300m hurdles A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

"The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics' social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote," the World Athletics said. The World Athletics Council's vote will count for 50 per cent of the result, while the World Athletics Family's votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on November 15. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by World Athletics. The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2020 on December 5.

The female nominees will be announced on Tuesday, November 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to field

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl in their 14th round IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel came in place of Praveen Dubey, while left arm seamer Dani...

UK aviation needs govt support for new lockdown pain -airport boss

Britains airports and airlines need urgent support to survive the very bleak future posed by a new lockdown in England, warned the boss of one of the countrys biggest airport groups. Very low levels of travel in recent months have put airli...

Over 7,000 recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 PTI Kerala on Monday recorded 7,108 recoveries from COVID-19 against 4,138 fresh cases, including 47 health workers, while the toll climbed to 1,533 with 21 fatalities Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. As many ...

Hurricane Eta strengthens fast, menacing Nicaragua's coastline

Hurricane Eta quickly gained force on Monday as it rumbled closer to Nicaragua and Honduras, which it is expected to batter with devastating winds and rains overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said.The storm, a Category 1 hurr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020