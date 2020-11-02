Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Ireland coach McCarthy hired by Cypriot club APOEL

Former Ireland coach Mick McCarthy was hired Monday by Cypriot club APOEL. APOEL said McCarthy signed a 19-month contract through next season. McCarthy is the fifth fulltime coach in the past 15 months at the club, which reached the Champions League quarterfinals in 2012.

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:07 IST
Former Ireland coach McCarthy hired by Cypriot club APOEL

Former Ireland coach Mick McCarthy was hired Monday by Cypriot club APOEL. APOEL said McCarthy signed a 19-month contract through next season.

McCarthy is the fifth fulltime coach in the past 15 months at the club, which reached the Champions League quarterfinals in 2012. APOEL lost in the Europa League playoffs last month and is in 10th place in the 14-team Cypriot league. Marinos Ouzounidis was fired as coach last week.

McCarthy coached Ireland at the 2002 World Cup, reaching the round of 16, and returned for a second spell in 2018. He guided Ireland to the playoffs for the 2020 European Championship, which were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. McCarthy's contract expired before the playoffs finally began in October, and Ireland lost to Slovakia in a penalty shootout under his replacement, Stephen Kenny.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on tension with Mizoram; asks chief secy, DGP to rush to border.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on tension with Mizoram asks chief secy, DGP to rush to border....

TN govt announces Deepavali bonus to over 2.91 lakh employees

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced Deepavali bonus to the tune of Rs 210.48 crore to the PSU employees in the state, despite a dip in the operating income of many companies due to non-operation of public transport and factories d...

Targeting journalists takes a toll on 'societies as a whole' – UN chief

If we do not protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and make evidence-based decisions is severely hampered, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres spelt out in his message for the day.And when they cannot safely do their jobs, we lo...

Three Hizb associates held in connection with attack on BJP leader in J-K’s Ganderbal

Three militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen HM were arrested in connection with an attack on a BJP leader in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, police said on Monday. Militants had attacked BJPs district vice president G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020