Tennis-Salisbury, Ram out of Paris doubles over COVID-19 concerns

Australian Open doubles champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have been withdrawn from this week's Paris Masters after Salisbury was in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, the men's ATP tennis body said on Monday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australian Open doubles champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have been withdrawn from this week's Paris Masters after Salisbury was in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, the men's ATP tennis body said on Monday. Britain's Salisbury, who has not tested positive for COVID-19, has been placed in isolation and remains asymptomatic after his "credentialed" contact returned a positive test for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

"The tournament physician and ATP medical team continue to monitor their conditions," the ATP said in a statement. "The team Ram/Salisbury has been replaced in the draw." Salisbury and American Ram have secured a place at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals alongside U.S. Open champions Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares, French Open winners Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies plus Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

In line with UK government guidelines, the 2020 tennis season finale in London is being planned without spectators at the O2 Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

