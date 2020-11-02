IPL 13: Hope we can finish the job, says Rabada

Left Menu
With both teams looking to cement their place in the playoffs, Delhi Capitals put on a disciplined show with the ball as they restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 152/7 in their 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:25 IST
Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada in action against RCB (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

With both teams looking to cement their place in the playoffs, Delhi Capitals put on a disciplined show with the ball as they restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 152/7 in their 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Having won the toss and bowled first, the DC outfit kept on the pressure from the word go and didn't let the RCB batsmen hit fourth gear.

Even though DC managed just one wicket in the first 12 overs -- Josh Philippe was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the fifth over for 12 -- they ensured that both Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 41 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli were kept in check. Anrich Nortje was once again the star with the ball for Delhi as he finished with three wickets in his four overs and gave away 33 runs. But he got good support from the others, especially R Ashwin as the bowler finished with 1/18 from his four with the all-important wicket of Kohli (29 off 24 balls).

Rabada who picked two wickets for 30 said that the bowlers started well and it was now on the batsmen to seal the deal and see the team into the playoffs. "We have done the hard work up until now. Hope we can finish the job now," he said as tweeted by DC. (ANI)

