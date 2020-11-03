Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Golf-With Masters on the horizon, DeChambeau sees opportunity for second big victory

"That’s one of the biggest things I want to do in my life is to help grow the game and I think this is a way to do it." DraftKings, which declined to comment on the value of the multi-year deal, said that golf is its fourth-most popular sport for daily fantasy.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 01:02 IST
INTERVIEW-Golf-With Masters on the horizon, DeChambeau sees opportunity for second big victory

Fresh off his maiden major win, power-hitting golfer Bryson DeChambeau finds himself in a rarest of circumstances: He's feeling relaxed.

It's a welcome reprieve for the meticulously data-driven world No. 6, who overhauled his body this year to add jaw-dropping power to his drives and claimed the U.S. Open crown by a six-stroke margin at a wickedly challenging Winged Foot course. "It was certainly for me personally a win that allowed me to be comfortable with being in my own skin and what I do," said the 27-year-old American, who despite his age still felt the pressure of clinching a major title after six prior PGA Tour wins.

Getting that "monkey off my back," said DeChambeau, was a game-changer ahead of the Masters, which kicks off next week. "When I look at Augusta, I really think I’m going to be a lot more relaxed going into this tournament, I won’t be as forceful sometimes as I have been in certain majors that have caused me not to play my best," DeChambeau told Reuters.

"Obviously having a totally new game is nice, to be honest with you ... (I can) think about the golf course differently. I usually play pretty well on new golf courses so for me this feels like a new golf course and a new opportunity to do something pretty special." The Masters has been played at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia since 1934 but will move forward without fans in attendance this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

DeChambeau is looking to broaden his footprint in the sport as well, after he was announced Monday as the first-ever face of the DraftKings daily fantasy sports golf platform, a platform he hopes will help bring in new golf fans. "I just wanted a partner that is doing something unique and growing and has the potential to grow the game of golf as well," he said. "That’s one of the biggest things I want to do in my life is to help grow the game and I think this is a way to do it."

DraftKings, which declined to comment on the value of the multi-year deal, said that golf is its fourth-most popular sport for daily fantasy. Last year's Masters was one of the "top five highest-bet sporting events" on the platform. But should fans bet on him at Augusta?

"I think it wouldn’t be a bad bet," said DeChambeau. "I don’t think it would be a terrible bet.”

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m ET.

Refiles to add time zone Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww....

Large police deployment in Vienna, paper reports attack on synagogue

A large police deployment is underway in central Vienna, a police spokesman said on Monday evening as newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported an attack on a synagogue and shots fired.When asked about the reason for the deployment, the spokesman d...

New case of detained British-Iranian dual citizen adjourned

A British Iranian dual national detained for years in Tehran was taken to court on new sedition charges on Monday, her husband said, the latest twist in a case that has long stirred an international outcry. The brief session, in which Nazan...

South African firm and Johnson & Johnson strike vaccine deal South

South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare has announced a deal with U.S. firm Johnson Johnson to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, if it is approved in South Africa and internationally. In a statement issued on Monday, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020