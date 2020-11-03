Kenya becomes Africa's leading golfing destination

The Seventh Annual World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony held in the United Arab Emirates has acknowledged Kenya as Africa's leading golf destination, according to reports by Capital FM. Kenya has been awarded the trophy for excellence in golf tourism courses and golf destinations. Kenya scooped the award beating South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco. In Kenya, Karen Country Club was celebrated as the best golf course, and the Great Rift Valley Country Lodge and Golf Resort won the award of the best golf resort. Applauding the occasion, Betty Radier, the CEO of Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), credited the recognition as the proof of strides made by Kenya in the development of golf over the years.

Radier said, "it is encouraging that Kenya has been able to develop golfing and now the entire world knows us as the best destination in Africa. We have indeed made incredible strides and we can only get better. We aim to be the best in the world now that we have conquered Africa." She also added that Kenya Tourism will forge ahead in the development of sports for more development."As Kenya Tourism Board we have had an association with golf for a long time now because we believe in its ability to increase our tourism brand visibility globally and thereby attract tourists into the country. We will continue to be part of the sport to ensure that it achieves greater goals.", she said.

It is not the first time Kenya Tourism had organized the event, it has sponsored golf events previously and is also a key stakeholder in the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championships which is part of the elite European Tour. The events allow professional and amateur players to prepare and participate in the Magical Kenya Open every year. The Magical Kenya Open Golf Championships are crucial since they allow international golfers from Europe as well as different parts of the world in Kenya. At the same time, Australia became the top winner scooping the place World's Best Golf Destination award.