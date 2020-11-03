Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus-hit Ajax without 2 main goalies in Champions League

The four-time European champion traveled to Denmark on Monday with just 17 players to face Midtjylland, including Kjell Scherpen as the only goalkeeper. Scherpen, a Netherlands youth international who stands 2.02 meters (6-foot-7), has not played a first-team game for Ajax since joining the club last year.

PTI | Herning | Updated: 03-11-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 10:36 IST
Virus-hit Ajax without 2 main goalies in Champions League

A coronavirus outbreak at Ajax left the club without its two main goalkeepers for a Champions League game on Tuesday and preparing to give an untried 20-year-old his debut. The four-time European champion traveled to Denmark on Monday with just 17 players to face Midtjylland, including Kjell Scherpen as the only goalkeeper.

Scherpen, a Netherlands youth international who stands 2.02 meters (6-foot-7), has not played a first-team game for Ajax since joining the club last year. "It's not ideal but you have to deal with it," Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said of his selection issues. "Every team can get the coronavirus. Now we have it." Goalkeepers Andre Onana and Maarten Stekelenburg — internationals for Cameroon and the Netherlands, respectively — stayed home on Monday among a group of players including playmaker and captain Dušan Tadić.

Ten Hag said "it's strange" that some players which have played in the Netherlands were not allowed to travel in Denmark, according to local rules during the pandemic. "Of course, it disturbs our preparation but it is what it is," the coach added.

Ajax and Midtjylland are seeking a first win in Group D which is led after two rounds by Liverpool with Atalanta in second place. Atalanta hosts the English champion on Tuesday..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America

Dangerously powerful Hurricane Eta churned toward Nicaraguas Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds, while heavy rains thrown off by its storm bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America. The Category 4 ...

Nagaland records highest 58.18 pc voter turnout, UP the lowest at 18.49 pc till 11 am in by-polls

Nagaland has recorded the highest voting percentage at 58.18 per cent till 11 am, while Uttar Pradesh 18.49 per cent the lowest among the 10 states in which by-polls are being held on Tuesday. Polling in Nagaland is being held on the Pungro...

Nicaragua braces for 'catastrophic' winds as Hurricane Eta nears coast

Nicaragua on Monday scrambled to evacuate citizens from its Atlantic coast or put them in shelters as Hurricane Eta barreled closer, while the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC warned of flash floods and catastrophic winds in Central Ameri...

Australian central bank cuts key interest rate to 0.1 per cent

Australias central bank on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.15 of a percentage point to a record low 0.10 per cent in a bid to lift the economy from a pandemic-induced recessionThe move is the first since March when the Reserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020