Cricket-Warwickshire to use Rooney Rule in search for new head coach

Warwickshire said they will use the Rooney Rule in their search for a new head coach to replace Jim Troughton, becoming the first county cricket team to adopt the principles designed to increase diversity. The Rooney Rule, named after former NFL diversity committee Chairman Dan Rooney, requires clubs to interview at least one black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) candidate for every senior head coach role.

"There shouldn't be a barrier in the mind of anybody with the right experience who wants to apply for this job," the county's Chief Executive Stuart Cain said in a statement. "We think it's right to adopt the principle of the Rooney Rule in the same way as many of the world's leading sports organisations have."

Warwickshire were eliminated in the group stages of the Bob Willis Trophy and Vitality Blast and Troughton parted ways with the county last week following a review of the season.