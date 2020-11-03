Left Menu
All members of the West Indies contingent, currently in isolation in Christchurch have returned negative results from the first of three coronavirus tests, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Tuesday.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:36 IST
West Indies contingent clears 1st coronavirus test in New Zealand
Cricket West Indies Logo.. Image Credit: ANI

All members of the West Indies contingent, currently in isolation in Christchurch have returned negative results from the first of three coronavirus tests, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Tuesday. Following this test, which was conducted on October 30 (Day 3), the West Indies touring party will undergo two more COVID-19 tests - on days 6 and 12.

Having returned negative COVID results, the staff and players will be allowed to train, gym and socialise within three bubbles consisting of a maximum of 15 members each from days 4 to 7. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, from days 8 to 14 of their quarantine, the Windies players can split into two bubbles consisting of a maximum of 20 members each.

"All members of the @windiescricket touring party, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have returned negative results from the first of three COVID-19 tests, this one conducted on Day 3 at their managed isolation facility. Tests will be conducted again on Day 6 & 12," New Zealand Cricket tweeted. West Indies' touring party had arrived in New Zealand on Friday, October 30 after a 54-hour journey from the Caribbean. However, six members of the T20I squad, including captain Kieron Pollard, will leave the UAE following the conclusion of the IPL on November 10.

Windies last played T20Is in March this year against Sri Lanka. For the series against the Kiwis, West Indies will be without the services of Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell. During the proposed tour of New Zealand, West Indies are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is from November 27 to December 15. (ANI)

