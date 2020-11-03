Left Menu
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan via Super Over in 3rd ODI, records rare win

In a high-scoring match, the 24-year old Muzarabani overshadowed centuries from his team-mate Sean Williams (118 not out from 135 balls) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (125 off 125 balls) and a five-for from 20-year-old fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain (5 for 26). Muzarabani returned with figures of 5 for 49 in the home side's run-chase and then took two more wickets in the super over in which Pakistan could only manage two runs.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Speedster Blessing Muzarabani grabbed a five-for in the regulation play and scalped two more wickets in the Super Over to help Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday. It was Zimbabwe's first win over Pakistan since 2015. The home team has already clinched the three-match ODI series, having won the earlier two matches.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe now play a three-match T20I series, starting on Saturday here. In a high-scoring match, the 24-year old Muzarabani overshadowed centuries from his team-mate Sean Williams (118 not out from 135 balls) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (125 off 125 balls) and a five-for from 20-year-old fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain (5 for 26).

Muzarabani returned with figures of 5 for 49 in the home side's run-chase and then took two more wickets in the super over in which Pakistan could only manage two runs. Requiring just three runs to win in the Super Over, Zimbabwe wrapped up the match in three balls.

Chasing 279 for a win, Babar Azam produced a captain's innings to score his 12th ODI century but was dismissed in the 49th over by a sharp rising ball from Muzarabani to set up a thrilling finish. Pakistan appeared to have recovered from 3 for 20 and 6 for 151 when Babar featured in a century stand with Wahab Riaz (52 from 56 balls). But Wahab fell at 251 in the 47th over and Pakistan lost two wickets in the penultimate over to give Zimbabwe a rare win.

Babar combined for a fighting century partnership with Wahab Riaz after Pakistan were reeling on 151 for 6 in the 31st over with pacers Muzarabani, Ngarava and Tiripano picking up two wickets apiece to derail the home side's run chase. The Pakistan captain faced 125 balls from which he hit 13 fours and a six.

Earlier, Zimbabwe made a great recovery after being three down for 22 runs as Hasnain ran amok, dismissing captain Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine and Brian Chari in quick succession. The experienced duo of Brendon Taylor (56) and Williams then teamed up for a 84-runs partnership. Later, Wesley Madhevere (33 from 31 balls) and Sikander Raza (45 from 36 balls) also provided good support as the left-handed Williams resurrected the Zimbabwe innings.

Taylor fell to Hasnain while Madhevere was also caught and bowled by the young fast bowler. Williams remained unbeaten on 118, hitting 13 fours and one six.

