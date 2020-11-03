Left Menu
Development News Edition

Really looking forward to Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet Kaur

Ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed excitement over the tournament and said she is "really looking forward" to getting back to the field.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:16 IST
Really looking forward to Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo/ Harmanpreet Kaur Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed excitement over the tournament and said she is "really looking forward" to getting back to the field. The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 here in Sharjah and the competition will be contested between three teams--Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity.

Mithali Raj will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers will be led by Smriti Mandhana. "I know it has been a long time since we played cricket but I am very excited that we are getting to play it. We all are very thankful to the BCCI and everyone involved for organising this tournament," Kaur said during a virtual pre-match press conference.

When asked if she is nervous ahead of the tournament, Kaur said she just excited to get back in action and not thinking too much. "I am very excited. I am not thinking too much. Sitting at home is more painful. I am really looking forward to it," she said.

For the Women's T20 Challenge, all the matches will start from 7:30 PM IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 IST in the afternoon. On October 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the squads and schedule for the Women's T20 Challenge. Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4.

Supernovas squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hamstring is absolutely fine, says Rohit

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday allayed concerns over his fitness, saying his hamstring is absolutely fine after the Mumbai Indians skipper returned to action after a two-week injury lay-off. I was happy to be back, its been a while. Im looking for...

Hungary closes bars, imposes night-time curfew to curb coronavirus

Hungary will close bars and entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew as of midnight on Tuesday to curb a fast spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page.Orban said th...

Assam mulling handing over abduction and killing of man in Mizoram to NIA

The Assam government is considering to hand over the case of the abduction and killing of a person near the Assam-Mizoram border allegedly by Mizo miscreants, to the NIA, state Minister for Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya said on...

Democrats favored to take control of U.S. Senate, but results may be delayed

Democrats are favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesdays election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020