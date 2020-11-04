Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sailing: Port decision gives hope for land-based America's Cup spectators

America's Cup defenders Team New Zealand are hoping that a Wednesday decision by Ports of Auckland will make it possible for two of their proposed five courses for next year's regatta to be reinstated. Auckland's harbourmaster had restricted the use of the courses closest to the city's waterfront and the North Shore's eastern beaches, which would have enabled land-based spectators to watch the AC75 foiling monohulls. First-ever Liberty coach Darsch dies at 68

Nancy Darsch, inaugural coach of the New York Liberty who recorded the WNBA's first-ever victory, died Monday at the age of 68 after battling Parkinson's disease. Darsch led the Liberty to a win over Los Angeles in the league's inaugural game on June 21, 1997, en route to a spot in the title game two months later. The Liberty fell to the Houston Comets, 65-51, on Aug. 30, 1997, in the one-game championship. Argentina great Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, his personal physician told reporters on Tuesday, after he was admitted to hospital a day earlier. The operation was expected to begin within hours to address the condition, which is a pool of blood, often caused by a head injury, that can put pressure on the brain. Golf: Being major champion doesn't make PGA Tour any easier - Morikawa

Winning the PGA Championship in August has been the highlight of Collin Morikawa's short career but the American said being a major winner does not automatically make things easier on the PGA Tour. The 23-year-old, who turned pro last year, triumphed at TPC Harding Park for his first major title but failed to make the cut at the US Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in his first two starts on the 2020/21 Tour. Broncos General Manager Elway, CEO Ellis test positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL team said on Tuesday. Ellis did not attend the team's Week 8 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers after reporting symptoms to medical staff on Sunday and worked from home on Monday, the Broncos said. Tsitsipas knocked out of Paris Masters by Frenchman Umbert

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out of the Paris Masters in the second round when he was beaten 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 7-6(3) by Frenchman Ugo Humbert on Tuesday. Tsitsipas saved three match points in the second set's tiebreak and another one in the last set before bowing out at an empty Bercy arena despite serving 19 aces. Seven Ravens land on COVID-19 list: report

The Ravens had no new positive results from Monday's batch of COVID-19 testing, but the news is potentially just as bad in Baltimore. The Ravens are poised to put seven players -- including three starting linebackers -- on the reserve/COVID-list Tuesday after they were found to have been in close contact to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who announced his positive test on Monday. Roglic reclaims Vuelta lead with time trial victory

Primoz Roglic reclaimed the Vuelta a Espana overall lead when he won the 13th stage, a 33.7-km effort ending with a 1.8-km climb up to the Mirador de Ezaro at an average gradient of 14.8% on Tuesday. The Slovenian looked nothing like the rider who lost the Tour de France yellow jersey on the final time trial, crushing the pedals in the last ascent to clock 46 minutes, 39 seconds and beat American Will Barta by just one second. NFL: League broadens face-covering requirements, enhances COVID-19 protocols

The National Football League (NFL) is enhancing its COVID-19 safety protocols, instructing teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing after more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a memo distributed to teams on Tuesday, the league said it is requiring players and staff to wear masks during any pre- and post-game interactions between teams, and at any time while inside the locker room on game day. Clubs must also expand their sideline "Bench Area" to the 20-yard line. Brady throws for 2 scores as Bucs hold off Giants

Tom Brady threw two second-half touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to post a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J. Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 279 yards as Tampa Bay (6-2) won its third straight game and moved a half-game ahead of the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans caught touchdown passes, and Ryan Succop booted four field goals.