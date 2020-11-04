Left Menu
Cricket-Former wicketkeeper Ronchi named NZ batting coach

Ronchi, who finished his international cricket career with New Zealand in 2017, had been working with the national team for the last two years concentrating on fielding and helping with the wicketkeepers. Fulton stepped down in July after about a year with the national team, having succeeded long-time batting coach Craig McMillan.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 04-11-2020 05:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 05:44 IST
Former international wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has been named the New Zealand team's new batting coach, replacing former test batsman Peter Fulton who stepped down to become head coach of first class side Canterbury. Ronchi, who finished his international cricket career with New Zealand in 2017, had been working with the national team for the last two years concentrating on fielding and helping with the wicketkeepers.

Fulton stepped down in July after about a year with the national team, having succeeded long-time batting coach Craig McMillan. "I'm absolutely pumped," Ronchi said of his appointment, which begins in two weeks ahead of New Zealand's series against West Indies.

"I've really enjoyed being back with the team in recent seasons and it's exciting to be given the opportunity full-time this summer. "Getting the chance to continue working with our batsmen is a great honour and I'm looking forward to seeing how I can help improve their games and best prepare them to perform at the highest level."

The 39-year-old Ronchi was born in New Zealand but moved to Australia as a child and played for his adopted country from 2008-2009. He returned to New Zealand in 2012 and was brought into the national squad the following year. He played mostly limited overs matches for New Zealand, including at the 2015 World Cup and made his test debut later that year before he played three further tests in India in 2016.

Ronchi retired from international cricket in 2017 but had been playing in various Twenty20 leagues around the world until earlier this year. New Zealand host West Indies in three Twenty20 matches from Nov. 27 before a two-test series begins on Dec. 3.

