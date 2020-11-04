IPL 13: Win against Mumbai Indians has boosted our confidence, says Rashid Khan

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are leading the points table after the final league-stage game, and a win against them has boosted Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) confidence, reckons spinner Rashid Khan. Coming into the game, SRH needed nothing but a win to stake a claim in the top four. The David Warner-led side displayed an all-round performance to thrash MI by 10 wickets.

Rashid Khan, who picked a wicket, hailed the opening duo Warner and Wriddhiman Saha for giving SRH a good start. The spinner also said that their confidence has increased after a win against Mumbai. "Both the batsmen exactly followed the plan and gave us a good start that we need in a T20. They played brilliantly and did not force the ball and play pre-plan shots," Rashid told teammate Sandeep Sharma during a chat for IPLT20.com

"They played according to the wicket and then having a victory against Mumbai Indians and that too by 10 wickets is a good booster for us as a team. Hopefully, we continue our momentum and I am super excited to play against RCB again," he added. Thrashing Mumbai by 10 wickets, SRH qualified for the playoffs and the side finished third in the points table with 14 points.

Mumbai will now player Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals and the winner of that match will progress to the finals. On the other hand, SRH will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator.