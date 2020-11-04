Left Menu
English soccer player Ryan Sessegnon racially abused online

Ryan Sessegnon, on loan at German club Hoffenheim from Tottenham, has revealed that he's been subjected to online racial abuse. The 20-year-old left-back published a screenshot of the abuse late Monday showing a series of messages sent on Instagram including racist insults. “The craziest thing is I'm not even surprised anymore," wrote Sessegnon, who is Black.

PTI | Sinsheim | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:00 IST
Ryan Sessegnon, on loan at German club Hoffenheim from Tottenham, has revealed that he's been subjected to online racial abuse. The 20-year-old left-back published a screenshot of the abuse late Monday showing a series of messages sent on Instagram including racist insults.

“The craziest thing is I'm not even surprised anymore," wrote Sessegnon, who is Black. “Disgusting.” The account shown as having sent the messages is no longer active on Instagram. Tottenham and Hoffenheim both issued messages of support for Sessegnon, who has played for England's under-21 team.

“Everyone at the club is with you,” Tottenham wrote on Twitter. “We are proud of the rich ethnic diversity that exists across our communities, fans, staff and players. We are driven by inclusion and equality for all and nobody should have to endure such repulsive abuse.” Sessegnon joined Hoffenheim this month on a season-long loan. Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha has said that Black athletes are regularly subjected to online racial abuse.

