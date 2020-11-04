Left Menu
Diego Maradona undergoes successful surgery, doctor says 'everything is fine'

Former Argentina footballer Diego Maradona on Wednesday underwent successful surgery after a blood clot was discovered on his brain.

04-11-2020
Former footballer Diego Maradona. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Argentina footballer Diego Maradona on Wednesday underwent successful surgery after a blood clot was discovered on his brain. Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque confirmed the development and said "everything is fine".

"This chronic subdural hematoma was successfully evacuated. Diego tolerated the surgery very well. He is awake. Everything is fine," CNN quoted Luque as saying. Before the operation, Luque had said that Maradona was first admitted to a clinic in La Plata on Monday, and was immediately transferred to the Olivos clinic about 70 kilometres away, CNN reported.

The Argentine legend, who turned 60 on Friday, is currently the head coach of Gimnasia La Plata. Maradona, considered one of the best players of all time, won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 1986. (ANI)

