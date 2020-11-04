Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-South Africa commit to Rugby Championship for next decade

South Africa have reaffirmed their commitment to the Rugby Championship for the next decade, organizers SANZAAR said on Wednesday, bringing an end to speculation the world champions may look to join Europe's Six Nations. SANZAAR said the four-nation alliance, which also includes New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, would be restructured and a "revised" 10-year strategic plan would include "future growth and expansion" for the Rugby Championship.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:09 IST
Rugby-South Africa commit to Rugby Championship for next decade

South Africa have reaffirmed their commitment to the Rugby Championship for the next decade, organizers SANZAAR said on Wednesday, bringing an end to speculation the world champions may look to join Europe's Six Nations.

SANZAAR said the four-nation alliance, which also includes New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, would be restructured and a "revised" 10-year strategic plan would include "future growth and expansion" for the Rugby Championship. "The re-commitment by the four unions to the long term future of the international game is an important start as we embark in a new direction," SANZAAR Chief Executive Andy Marinos said.

"The disruption during 2020 has been significant, however, despite the numerous setbacks and the inherent complexity of our vast geographical expanse, we have managed to keep the game alive." SANZAAR faced turmoil this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with New Zealand at odds with South Africa and Australia over the future of the club-based Super Rugby competition.

South Africa Rugby withdrew its four teams from any future Super Rugby competition in September and said they would look to join Europe's PRO14. They then withdrew the world champion Springboks from the Rugby Championship, which is currently being played as the Tri-Nations in Australia.

Although SA Rugby said player welfare concerns were behind the late withdrawal, the decision came as a surprise to the other nations and triggered fears over the future of the SANZAAR alliance. SANZAAR said the Rugby Championship would be restructured with the current home-and-away format replaced by a "mini-tour" schedule when a nation will host a rival for two matches one season and play a double-header away the following year.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux welcomed the changes to the showpiece competition. "We are looking forward to see what the new strategic plan for the competition entails, with possible international expansion on the cards," he said in a statement.

"Although we had to change our domestic focus, we still have a long history with the All Blacks and Wallabies as well as a long-standing friendship with the Pumas, and we look forward to more world class test rugby." Japan, who reached the quarter-finals of the last World Cup, and the Pacific island nations, particularly Fiji, have previously been mooted as possible additions to the competition.

SANZAAR also said more changes would be announced in coming weeks and months, with domestic club and provincial tournaments also set for a restructure. New Zealand, Australia and South Africa were forced to organise domestic Super Rugby competitions this year due to the pandemic, and with travel restrictions likely to remain in place they may have to do so again in 2021.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063...

IMD predicts rain over Tamil Nadu, Kerala from November 4-8

The India Meteorological Department IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Mahe during the next five days.The weather agency further predicted that a few areas over South Interior Karnataka ...

Small business activity fast reaching near-normal levels: Report

Business activity of the micro, small and medium enterprises - which are regarded as the backbone of Indian economy - is fast reaching near-normal levels, and rapidly adopting digital business tools to drive efficiency and growth, according...

People of Bihar deserve recognition for voting amid COVID-19 pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the people of Bihar deserve recognition as they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The people of Bihar are worthy of recognition that they h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020