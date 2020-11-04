Left Menu
NFL-Ravens place seven players on COVID-19 list after positive test

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, a day after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Several teams have reported positive tests among players and personnel since the season began and the NFL on Tuesday said it would enhance its safety protocols, instructing teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing.

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, a day after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Linebackers ﻿Tyus Bowser﻿, ﻿L.J. Fort﻿, Malik Harrison, ﻿Matthew Judon﻿ and Patrick Queen, as well as defensive backs ﻿Terrell Bonds﻿ and ﻿DeShon Elliott were added to the list, which is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Humphrey returned a positive test after playing in the Ravens' 28-24 defeat by Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Several teams have reported positive tests among players and personnel since the season began and the NFL on Tuesday said it would enhance its safety protocols, instructing teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing.

