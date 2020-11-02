Sports News Roundup: Steelers top Ravens in North battle; Salisbury, Ram out of Paris doubles over COVID-19 concerns and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Steelers top Ravens in North battle, stay unbeaten

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained the NFL's lone undefeated team by rebounding from a lackluster offensive first half on the road and outlasting the depleted Baltimore Ravens 28-24 in an AFC North battle Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger found Chase Claypool on the right edge of the end zone from 8 yards out with 7:29 remaining for what proved to be the winning touchdown.

Salisbury, Ram out of Paris doubles over COVID-19 concerns

Australian Open doubles champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have been withdrawn from this week's Paris Masters after Salisbury was in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, the men's ATP tennis body said on Monday. Britain's Salisbury, who has not tested positive for COVID-19, has been placed in isolation and remains asymptomatic after his "credentialed" contact returned a positive test for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Swiss court hears Russian appeal against Olympic ban over doping offenses

A Swiss court will on Monday start hearing Russia's appeal against a four-year ban imposed on its athletes competing at major international events under their own flag over allegations of doctoring laboratory data. At a four-day hearing, the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) could deprive Russian athletes of their flag at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Azerbaijan's exiled champions dream of post-war homecoming

Azerbaijan's soccer champions for the last seven years, Qarabag FC have hoped for a different sort of victory since war returned to the region they were forced to flee nearly 30 years ago. The exiled club, known as "The Barcelona of the Caucasus", have ambitions to return to Aghdam, a city near the front line of a conflict with ethnic Armenian forces over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Reduced prize money will continue in 2021, says Lopez

Tennis tournaments in 2020 have seen reduced prize money since the circuit resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic break and the situation is not expected to change at least until early next year, Spaniard Feliciano Lopez said on Monday. The 39-year-old is ranked 64th in the world and doubles up as tournament director of the ATP Masters in Madrid, which was cancelled this year due to concerns over the virus in Spain.

Steelers acquire LB Williamson from Jets

Avery Williamson is set to join the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, who acquired the linebacker from the winless New York Jets on Monday. The Steelers announced the trade Monday morning, pending the results of Williamson's physical later in the day.

Cam Newton: COVID derailed Patriots

Cam Newton believes the Patriots can get the train back on the tracks but pinpointed the start of a "slippery slope" for New England as the arrival of the COVID-19 crisis in the team's locker room. "Going back, and knowing this team as well as I do, coming off that Raiders win I think everyone had a full head of steam and momentum," Newton told WEEI in Boston on Monday morning. "Then obviously what happened with COVID and everything like that, it's just been a slippery slope, trying to regain your footing.

" Poland's Swiatek settles into celebrity status and eyes more silverware

Iga Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to suddenly acquiring celebrity status after winning the French Open in October - and the Pole is now confident she can go on to win all the Grand Slam titles in her career. Swiatek was ranked no. 54 in the world when she entered the rescheduled French Open in September but went on to secure an upset by beating Sofia Kenin in the final to become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Ravens LT Stanley faces long road to return

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season and could be facing a long road to recovery from a severe left ankle injury. Stanley was carted off the field Sunday -- days after signing a five-year contract extension worth just under $100 million -- with a dislocated ankle. According to NFL Network on Monday, Stanley also tore multiple ligaments. A full recovery could take nine months or longer.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects NFL, DirecTV appeal in TV package suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by the National Football League and AT&T Inc's DirecTV unit to avoid a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit that accuses them of overcharging for a popular satellite television package. The NFL and DirecTV had asked the justices to overturn a lower court's 2019 ruling that revived the suit filed on behalf of subscribers of "Sunday Ticket," their package that lets NFL fans watch "out-of-market" games not broadcast in their local television markets for $294 a season.