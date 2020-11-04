Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL sponsors Dream11 signs up for Jio Women's T20 Challenge

The sponsors of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, Dream11, have extended their partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the 2020 Jio Women's T20 Challenge.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:09 IST
IPL sponsors Dream11 signs up for Jio Women's T20 Challenge
Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The sponsors of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, Dream11, have extended their partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the 2020 Jio Women's T20 Challenge. Dream11, Tata Altroz, Unacademy, Paytm, and CEAT have all become Official Sponsors of the Jio Women's T20 Challenge, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

Commenting on the associations, Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL said: "With the Jio Women's T20 Challenge we hope to build a pathway to a dedicated Women's IPL and grow participation of women in the sport. Our Partners from the Dream11 IPL signing with us for the Jio Women's T20 Challenge is a great testament to the growth of the women's game and for cricket in India. We hope the Jio WT20C creates heroes for young fans and inspires young girls to take up the sport. We thank all the partners for their continuous support." The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 here in Sharjah and the competition will be contested between three teams -- Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity.

Mithali Raj will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers and Supernovas will be led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively. Arun Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI said: "The Jio Women's T20 Challenge is now financially independent and this is a very positive sign for women's cricket in India. Building self-sustainable properties that allow us to develop talent and grow our player pool is essential for us to continue our success in world cricket. The Jio Women's T20 Challenge will increase the exposure of women's game to fans and in the future with a dedicated Women's IPL, will create a new economic opportunity for women in sport. I thank all our sponsors for their support on this journey. We are certain we will deliver great value to them."

For the Women's T20 Challenge, all the matches will start from 7:30 pm IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 IST in the afternoon. On October 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the squads and schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge. Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim bans use of firecrackers amid COVID-19 crisis

The Sikkim government on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on use of firecrackers throughout the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Chief Secretary S C Gupta issued an order under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to im...

Balrampur Chini Q2 profit falls 22 pc, board okays Rs 320 cr-distillery unit

Balrampur Chini Mills, the countrys second-largest sugar firm, on Wednesday posted a 22 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 78.30 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher expenses. The companys board has approved settin...

India's ties with US based on bipartisan support, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Indias ties with the US is based on bipartisan support and the two countries have forged a relationship that has withstood the test of time, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as he exuded confidence that the outcome of the ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says favors Trump win, refrains from calling winner

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday refrained from commenting on a potential U.S. election victor, but reiterated his support for Donald Trump, and suggested Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020