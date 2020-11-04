IPL sponsors Dream11 signs up for Jio Women's T20 Challenge

The sponsors of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, Dream11, have extended their partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the 2020 Jio Women's T20 Challenge. Dream11, Tata Altroz, Unacademy, Paytm, and CEAT have all become Official Sponsors of the Jio Women's T20 Challenge, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

Commenting on the associations, Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL said: "With the Jio Women's T20 Challenge we hope to build a pathway to a dedicated Women's IPL and grow participation of women in the sport. Our Partners from the Dream11 IPL signing with us for the Jio Women's T20 Challenge is a great testament to the growth of the women's game and for cricket in India. We hope the Jio WT20C creates heroes for young fans and inspires young girls to take up the sport. We thank all the partners for their continuous support." The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 here in Sharjah and the competition will be contested between three teams -- Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity.

Mithali Raj will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers and Supernovas will be led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively. Arun Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI said: "The Jio Women's T20 Challenge is now financially independent and this is a very positive sign for women's cricket in India. Building self-sustainable properties that allow us to develop talent and grow our player pool is essential for us to continue our success in world cricket. The Jio Women's T20 Challenge will increase the exposure of women's game to fans and in the future with a dedicated Women's IPL, will create a new economic opportunity for women in sport. I thank all our sponsors for their support on this journey. We are certain we will deliver great value to them."

For the Women's T20 Challenge, all the matches will start from 7:30 pm IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 IST in the afternoon. On October 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the squads and schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge. Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4. (ANI)