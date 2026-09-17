India Gears Up for Glory: Asian Games 2026 Preview

Some of India's elite athletes are preparing to lead the charge at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Japan. From Harmanpreet Singh in hockey to Shreyas Iyer in cricket and kabaddi's Sunil Kumar, the nation’s representatives promise thrilling performances at Asia's premier multi-sport event.

The Indian cricket teams, boasting of prior successes and upcoming talents, aim to defend their gold medals. Stars like 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and seasoned players such as Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are poised to leave a significant mark on the competition.

Indian hockey and kabaddi teams, backed by strong historical performances, are determined to clinch top spots. With the men's hockey team eyeing the Olympics and kabaddi looking to maintain their gold-winning streak, the stage is set for a riveting display of athletic excellence.