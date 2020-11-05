Soccer-Leipzig win 2-1 as PSG see red

RB Leipzig came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 2-1 at home in a pulsating Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday, with the French club finishing the match with nine men. The outcome left Leipzig second in the group on six points from three games, the same tally as leaders Manchester United who beat them 5-0 in the previous round but suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir earlier in the day.

Third-placed PSG, who beat Leipzig 3-0 in last season's one-off semi-final in August, have three points, level with bottom of the table Basaksehir. Angel Di Maria gave the visitors an early lead and then missed a 16th-minute penalty before Christopher Nkunku levelled in the 42nd with a crisp low shot from the edge of the area.

Emil Forsberg turned the tide with a 57th-minute penalty after Presnel Kimpembe handled an Angelino cross, having missed a gilt-edged chance shortly after the break. From there on things only got worse for PSG as Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the 68th minute for two bookable fouls and Kimpembe was also dismissed in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Di Maria and Moise Kean had goals ruled out for offside in quick succession shortly before Leipzig's equaliser as PSG dominated. Ultimately, the visitors missed injured forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as well as striker Mauro Icardi.

