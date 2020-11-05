Callum Ferguson to retire from first-class cricket after South Australia's next match

South Australia (SA) cricketer Callum Ferguson has announced that he will retire from first-class cricket after the team's upcoming Sheffield Shield match against Queensland. Ferguson has spent 16 years at the top level and utilised those seasons building a reputation as South Australia's dependable No. 3 batsman. With a total of 8,210 runs and 19 centuries, Ferguson will go down in history as one of SA's finest and most fluent stroke makers.

The 35-year-old made his first-class debut as a fresh-faced 19-year-old in the first match of the 2004-5 season, a 118-run win against Victoria at Adelaide Oval. He went on to play every game that season, finishing with an impressive 733 runs and two centuries. The right-hander's highest Shield score of 213 came in 2015 in a crushing 302-run win against Tasmania in Hobart.

"I'd like to thank my family, my parents Pauline and Jim, and my wife Rhiannon who have supported me through the journey," South Australian Cricket Association's official website quoted Ferguson as saying. "I also have great gratitude for all my team-mates, coaches, SACA Members and fans who have made my time in the baggy red most enjoyable, and I have always been proud to play for this great State. I wish nothing but the best for the team which I believe has the talent and drive to take us to a Shield in the years to come. I'm looking forward to playing in the Marsh Cup later in the season and continuing to help mentor our young exciting players," he added.

Ferguson's performances through the years earned him a Test call-up in the second match of the 2016-17 summer when he officially became an Australian Test cricketer. Prior to his debut, Ferguson had also represented Australia in the limited-overs formats of the game. The match between South Australia and Queensland will begin on November 8. (ANI)