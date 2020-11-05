Bring it home for RCB: Gayle's birthday wish for Kohli

Left Menu
As Indian skipper, Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday today, West Indies' batsman Chris Gayle on Thursday said he hopes that Kohli is able to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Chris Gayle with Virat Kohli (Photo/ Chris Gayle Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Indian skipper, Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday today, West Indies' batsman Chris Gayle on Thursday said he hopes that Kohli is able to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). "Happy birthday legend, @imVkohli...wish you many more KaKa! Bring it home for RCB," Gayle tweeted.

Gayle and Kohli were teammates for RCB in the past, but for the last few editions, the Windies batsman has played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. In the ongoing edition of the IPL, RCB will be taking on SRH in the eliminator clash on Friday, November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The winner of that match will face the loser of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals clash to progress to the finals of the tournament. RCB finished the group stage in the fourth position with 14 points from 14 matches. The side had lost its final group stage clash against Delhi Capitals, but still, the side managed to make it to the playoffs on the basis of the net run rate.

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008. The player has so far played 248 ODIs for the team and has amassed 11,867 runs. Kohli has represented India in 86 Test matches, scoring 7,240 runs with the highest of 254*. In T20I cricket, he has played 82 matches and scored 2,794 runs.

The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar keep on growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar. Tendulkar called time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats. (ANI)

