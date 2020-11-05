Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-UCI announces 2021 Track Champions League

First announced in March as a World League taking place in 2021 and 2022, the new format will instead be staged over six successive weekends at the end of next year. The UCI, in partnership with broadcaster Eurosport, hope the Champions League featuring the world's best sprint and endurance riders will help expand track cycling's global TV fanbase outside of its traditional following.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:06 IST
Cycling-UCI announces 2021 Track Champions League

Six iconic velodromes will host the inaugural UCI Track Champions League next year as part of cycling's governing body the UCI's revamp of the season. First announced in March as a World League taking place in 2021 and 2022, the new format will instead be staged over six successive weekends at the end of next year.

The UCI, in partnership with broadcaster Eurosport, hope the Champions League featuring the world's best sprint and endurance riders will help expand track cycling's global TV fanbase outside of its traditional following. "From November to December 2021, the UCI Track Champions League will bring together the world's best sprinters and endurance specialists over six closely spaced weekends in short formats," UCI President David Lappartient said in a statement.

"The new track competition promises to bring a breath of fresh air to a historic discipline of our sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games." Each of the six events at as yet unspecified venues will last around two hours and feature four disciplines for men and women -- individual sprint, keirin, elimination race and scratch race.

The nine best-placed riders in individual sprint and keirin, as well as all medallists of bunch races at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Turkmenistan in October will gain selection for the UCI Champions League. Athletes will be kitted out in jerseys inspired by their national flags, while the reigning world champions for the events will wear rainbow jerseys.

British sprint king Chris Hoy and German track great Kristina Vogel will act as ambassadors for the new event. "The vision is an exciting one: to create a race that is not only going to be an amazing sporting spectacle, but that will draw track cyclists from across over the world to take on the ultimate high stakes challenge," two-time Olympic champion Vogel said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABB India reports net profit of Rs 85 crore for July-September quarter

ABB India Limited posted a net profit of Rs 85 crore for the July-September quarter of 2020-21, a company statement said here on Thursday. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last year.The ...

Airbnb restricts English bookings again for second lockdown

Home rental firm Airbnb said it would restrict bookings in England as the country entered its second national lockdown on Thursday, adding only those with legal exemptions could use the platform to book long-term stays. Government guidance ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday said that schools can recover only tuition fee from students till the government declares that the coronavirus pandemic is over. It also directed that fees shall not be increased for the academic ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020