Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Man City captain Power heaps praises on Foden

Former Manchester City captain Paul Power heaped praises on midfielder Phil Foden and said he has helped to put 'the Manc back into the side'.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:23 IST
Former Man City captain Power heaps praises on Foden
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden (Photo/ Phil Foden Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Manchester City captain Paul Power heaped praises on midfielder Phil Foden and said he has helped to put 'the Manc back into the side'. Foden has been tipped for the top ever since City fended off interest from a number of North West rivals to bring him into their academy system.

Power played a part in securing that potential, during a role working in the Blues' youth set-up and claims to have always been convinced that a classy midfielder would become a first-team regular. Pep Guardiola is now handing out those opportunities, with Foden helping to counter the departure of modern-day icon David Silva, and City are benefitting from having local pride at the heart of their side.

Power told the club's official website: "What fills me with a lot of pride at the moment is to see Phil doing really well. When I was working under Jim Cassell as part of the academy coaching set-up, we were all instrumental in helping to get Phil to sign for us as a nine-year-old. "Everyone knew he was the best player in the North West when he was eight. [Manchester] United and Liverpool and Everton were all interested in signing Phil. But Phil's dad is a big Blue and he said: 'He ain't going anywhere but City' and I'm absolutely delighted to see how Phil has progressed. His dad must be proud as anything to see him now in the first team and doing ever so well.

"Now those days are gone of course, but I did feel in recent years we had maybe lost a little bit of that 'Manc'. But I do think Phil has helped put the 'Manc' back into Manchester City, which I'm delighted to see," he added. Foden is now up to 84 appearances for City, with 18 goals and 14 assists recorded across those outings, and Power believes there is plenty more to come from a player still learning his trade.

"Phil's already achieved some of his potential, but he's got a lot more to come. Phil's mentally tough, he works hard, he's got the right attitude - and he has got the skill and ability to create and score goals. And I would love to think that he can take over from David Silva and be the playmaker that Kun Aguero needs to get chances," Power said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABB India reports net profit of Rs 85 crore for July-September quarter

ABB India Limited posted a net profit of Rs 85 crore for the July-September quarter of 2020-21, a company statement said here on Thursday. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last year.The ...

Airbnb restricts English bookings again for second lockdown

Home rental firm Airbnb said it would restrict bookings in England as the country entered its second national lockdown on Thursday, adding only those with legal exemptions could use the platform to book long-term stays. Government guidance ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday said that schools can recover only tuition fee from students till the government declares that the coronavirus pandemic is over. It also directed that fees shall not be increased for the academic ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020