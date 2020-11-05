Former Man City captain Power heaps praises on Foden

Former Manchester City captain Paul Power heaped praises on midfielder Phil Foden and said he has helped to put 'the Manc back into the side'. Foden has been tipped for the top ever since City fended off interest from a number of North West rivals to bring him into their academy system.

Power played a part in securing that potential, during a role working in the Blues' youth set-up and claims to have always been convinced that a classy midfielder would become a first-team regular. Pep Guardiola is now handing out those opportunities, with Foden helping to counter the departure of modern-day icon David Silva, and City are benefitting from having local pride at the heart of their side.

Power told the club's official website: "What fills me with a lot of pride at the moment is to see Phil doing really well. When I was working under Jim Cassell as part of the academy coaching set-up, we were all instrumental in helping to get Phil to sign for us as a nine-year-old. "Everyone knew he was the best player in the North West when he was eight. [Manchester] United and Liverpool and Everton were all interested in signing Phil. But Phil's dad is a big Blue and he said: 'He ain't going anywhere but City' and I'm absolutely delighted to see how Phil has progressed. His dad must be proud as anything to see him now in the first team and doing ever so well.

"Now those days are gone of course, but I did feel in recent years we had maybe lost a little bit of that 'Manc'. But I do think Phil has helped put the 'Manc' back into Manchester City, which I'm delighted to see," he added. Foden is now up to 84 appearances for City, with 18 goals and 14 assists recorded across those outings, and Power believes there is plenty more to come from a player still learning his trade.

"Phil's already achieved some of his potential, but he's got a lot more to come. Phil's mentally tough, he works hard, he's got the right attitude - and he has got the skill and ability to create and score goals. And I would love to think that he can take over from David Silva and be the playmaker that Kun Aguero needs to get chances," Power said. (ANI)