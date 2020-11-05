Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Ireland call up three newcomers for Autumn Nations Cup

Ireland have included New Zealand-born wing James Lowe among three newcomers in a 34-man squad for this month’s Autumn Nations Cup, the Irish Rugby Union said on Thursday. England Under-20s cap Burns, who plays fly-half for Ulster, qualifies for Ireland due to his Cork-born grandfather. Ireland play Wales, England and Georgia this month.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:34 IST
Rugby-Ireland call up three newcomers for Autumn Nations Cup

Ireland have included New Zealand-born wing James Lowe among three newcomers in a 34-man squad for this month’s Autumn Nations Cup, the Irish Rugby Union said on Thursday. Leinster's 28-year-old Lowe qualifies by residency to play for Ireland and has already been training with the squad over the last month but has only now become eligible to play.

He is joined on the list of uncapped players by Munster back Shane Daly and Billy Burns while Jack Carty drops out. England Under-20s cap Burns, who plays fly-half for Ulster, qualifies for Ireland due to his Cork-born grandfather.

Ireland play Wales, England and Georgia this month. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Also Read: Study reveals high flavanol diet may lead to lower blood pressure

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Lowe

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABB India reports net profit of Rs 85 crore for July-September quarter

ABB India Limited posted a net profit of Rs 85 crore for the July-September quarter of 2020-21, a company statement said here on Thursday. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last year.The ...

Airbnb restricts English bookings again for second lockdown

Home rental firm Airbnb said it would restrict bookings in England as the country entered its second national lockdown on Thursday, adding only those with legal exemptions could use the platform to book long-term stays. Government guidance ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday said that schools can recover only tuition fee from students till the government declares that the coronavirus pandemic is over. It also directed that fees shall not be increased for the academic ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020