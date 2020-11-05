Left Menu
Development News Edition

Archer Himani Malik tests positive for COVID-19

Last week, a support staff member of the Indian archery team had also tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the camp had been suspended for two days -- October 31 and November 1..

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:36 IST
Archer Himani Malik tests positive for COVID-19

Archer Himani Malik, who was part of an ongoing national camp at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) here, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) revealed on Thursday but insisted that training will continue. Following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) put in place by SAI, all archers who are part of the national camp, underwent RT-PCR tests on arrival.

"Of the 23 campers who were tested, one Himani Malik tested positive for Covid-19 while the other 22 came negative," the SAI said in a release. Malik, who is asymptomatic, has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Malik is currently asymptomatic and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure." "All precautions as established in the SAI SOPs are being followed to ensure that the camp can carry on in a safe and secure manner," the release added. Last week, a support staff member of the Indian archery team had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the camp had been suspended for two days -- October 31 and November 1..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-UK's Sunak boosts 200 billion-pound job rescue as BoE ramps up bond buying

British finance minister Rishi Sunak ramped up his 200 billion-pound 262 billion economic rescue programme once again on Thursday in a coordinated move with the Bank of England, which increased its already-huge purchases of government debt....

ABB India reports net profit of Rs 85 crore for July-September quarter

ABB India Limited posted a net profit of Rs 85 crore for the July-September quarter of 2020-21, a company statement said here on Thursday. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last year.The ...

Airbnb restricts English bookings again for second lockdown

Home rental firm Airbnb said it would restrict bookings in England as the country entered its second national lockdown on Thursday, adding only those with legal exemptions could use the platform to book long-term stays. Government guidance ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020