LPL to be staged in Hambantota from Nov 27 to Dec 17

Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday announced that the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from November 27 to December 17 and will only be played at the MRICS, Hambantota.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:49 IST
Lanka Premier League logo. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday announced that the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from November 27 to December 17 and will only be played at the MRICS, Hambantota. The latest revision, both in the commencement date and the venue, was affected, following several rounds of meetings, Sri Lanka Cricket had with the health ministry Officials. Accordingly, the Government today gave its approval to go ahead with the tournament, subjected to strict and stringent health guidelines to adhere to during the tournament.

"Holding of the tournament in Hambantota and in one venue, enhances our plan of setting up and maintaining an effective Bio-Secure Bubble, and with the approval coming from the government, we are now confident of going ahead with the tournament," said Ravin Wickramaratne, Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket and the Tournament Director of the LPL. Earlier, the tournament was scheduled from November 21 to December 13 at two venues -- Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS) in Hambantota and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (PICS) in Kandy.

"These are difficult times and the Sri Lankan Government and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have come up with the best solution possible and I am thankful for all involved in these discussions in the last few days. It wasn't easy, but I think this is the best decision keeping the wellbeing of Sri Lankan cricket and Sri Lankan people in mind," said Anil Mohan, CEO of Dubai-based IPG, the promoters of LPL. According to the latest plan, the revised new schedule of the tournament will be announced shortly.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla, and Jaffna, will compete in 23 matches. (ANI)

