Women's T20 Challenge: Ecclestone's four-wicket haul was 'fantastic', says Goswami

After a dominating victory over Velocity, Trailblazers' pacer Jhulan Goswami lauded the 'fantastic' bowling spell by Sophie Ecclestone who returned with the figures of 4-9 in her 3.1 overs here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:52 IST
Trailblazers' pacer Jhulan Goswami (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After a dominating victory over Velocity, Trailblazers' pacer Jhulan Goswami lauded the 'fantastic' bowling spell by Sophie Ecclestone who returned with the figures of 4-9 in her 3.1 overs here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Deandra Dottin's unbeaten 29-run knock helped Trailblazers register a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

Apart from Ecclestone, Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad bagged two wickets each to bundle out Velocity for 47. "They put a lot of effort into the training after the 14-day of quarantine it gets four-five days of the training session. They just work on their bowling and they are pro, they know how to control the situation because they are continuously playing this format of the game. I think Sophie was fantastic and Raja (Rajeshwari) was absolutely brilliant," Goswami said during the post-match press conference.

Commenting about her performance, Goswami said, "I was just stuck to my basics, try to bowl in the right areas as there was no bounce on the wicket. Our plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket. After a long lay-off, I'm playing this format of the game. It was just to get back to the rhythm and the momentum."Chasing just 48, Trailblazers lost their first wicket in the fourth over as Smriti Mandhana (6) was sent back to the pavilion by Leigh Kasperek. In the end, Deandra Dottin (29*) and Richa Ghosh (13*) took Trailblazers over the line by nine wickets with 73 balls to spare. With this loss, Velocity has to wait for the result of the Trailblazers-Supernovas match to qualify for the finals. Trailblazers will now take on Supernovas in Sharjah on Saturday, November 7. (ANI)

