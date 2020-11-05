Soccer-Gladbach forward Thuram earns maiden France call-up

Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, son of France's 1998 World Cup winner Lilian, earned his first call-up to the French national team when coach Didier Deschamps named a 26-man squad on Thursday for three international games this month. Thuram has scored three goals in 10 games for the Bundesliga club in all competitions this season, including a double in their 2-2 Champions League draw against Real Madrid last month.

"He has the ability to make a difference with his power and impact," Deschamps said of the 23-year-old who was in the France squad that won the Under-19 European Championship in 2016. France host a friendly with Finland next Wednesday before playing Nations League matches away to European champions Portugal on Nov. 14 and at home to Sweden three days later.

Deschamps also included injured forward Kylian Mbappe who missed Paris St Germain's 2-1 Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, while midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was left out with a muscle problem. France are second in Nations League A Group 3 with 10 points from four games behind Portugal on goal difference. Croatia are third with three points while Sweden are bottom without a point.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Benoit Costil, Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Kingsley Coman, Nabil Fekir, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram