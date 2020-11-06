Left Menu
Soccer-Kane scores 200th goal in Spurs win, PAOK upset PSV in Europa League

Harry Kane netted his 200th goal in his 300th game for Tottenham Hotspur as they won 3-1 at Ludogorets and Andrija Zivkovi scored twice as PAOK pulled off a surprise 4-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in Thursday's early Europa League games.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-11-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 01:44 IST
Harry Kane netted his 200th goal in his 300th game for Tottenham Hotspur as they won 3-1 at Ludogorets and Andrija Zivkovi scored twice as PAOK pulled off a surprise 4-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in Thursday's early Europa League games. England striker Kane headed home Lucas Moura's corner after 13 minutes to set Spurs on course for a victory over the Bulgarians that put them second in Group J with six points after three games. Leaders Royal Antwerp play LASK later on Thursday.

In Greece, PAOK scored bounced back from a one-goal deficit with four second-half strikes to defeat Dutch visitors PSV 4-1 and go second in the table on five points, two behind leaders Granada, who won 2-0 at bottom side Omonia Nicosia. AS Roma put in their most impressive performance of the Group A campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Romania's CFR Cluj, Borja Mayoral netting twice for the Italians.

A stoppage-time goal by Darwin Nunez snatched a 3-3 draw for 10-man Benfica at home to Scottish side Rangers in Group D. Rangers lead the group on goal difference from Benfica while third-placed Lech Poznan beat bottom side Standard Liege 3-1. There were goals galore in Group C with leaders Slavia Prague beating French side Nice 3-2 at home while second-placed Bayer Leverkusen came back from a goal down to win 4-2 at bottom side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Group F remains tight with AZ Alkmaar still top on goal difference despite losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad. Alkmaar, Sociedad and Italian side Napoli, who won 2-1 at bottom side Rijeka, all have six points after three games. Arsenal host Norway's Molde among other matches later on Thursday.

