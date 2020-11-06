Soccer-Yazici hat-trick ends Milan's 24-match unbeaten run

Lille attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici scored his second hat-trick in this season's Europa League as they won 3-0 at AC Milan on Thursday to end the Serie A side's 24-match unbeaten run in all competitions. The Turk opened his account by converting a harshly-awarded penalty in the first half, scored the second with the help of a mistake by Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and completed his treble by finishing off a counter-attack.

Lille went top of Group H with seven points, one ahead of Milan who suffered their first defeat since losing 2-1 at home to Genoa on March 8. Donnarumma made a good save from Jonathan David's drive but, from the resulting corner, Yazici went down under a challenge from Alessio Romagnoli and converted the penalty himself in the 22nd minute.

Although Romagnoli had his hands on Yazici's back, he did not appear to push his opponent. Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, substituted just after the hour, made his only real contribution of the evening before halftime when he had a free kick parried by Mike Maignan.

Lille went further ahead 10 minutes after the restart when Yazici unleashed a 25-metre shot and Donnarumma misjudged the flight of the ball which bounced in front of him and flew over his outstretched hand. Three minutes later, Lille broke down the centre and David laid the ball off for Yazici to sidefoot past Donnarumma and match the hat-trick he scored in a 4-1 win at Sparta Prague. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)