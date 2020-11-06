Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-Australia risk losing six London medals after swimmer tests positive

Six Australian swimmers risk losing their Olympic medals after Brenton Rickard, who was part of the men's 4x100 metre medley team that won bronze at the 2012 London Games, tested positive for a banned substance, the Age reported on Friday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:04 IST
Doping-Australia risk losing six London medals after swimmer tests positive

Six Australian swimmers risk losing their Olympic medals after Brenton Rickard, who was part of the men's 4x100 metre medley team that won bronze at the 2012 London Games, tested positive for a banned substance, the Age reported on Friday. A re-analysis of the sample Rickard gave eight years ago revealed what his lawyers said was an "exceedingly small concentration" of Furosemide, a banned masking agent, the report in the Melbourne newspaper said.

The Australian Olympic Committee said they were unable to comment as there was a process in place. Australia have not lost an Olympic medal because of any drug case.

The Age also published an email from the now-retired swimmer to his former team mates sharing what the 37-year-old called his "worst nightmare". In the mail, Rickard said he took over-the-counter medications in the week prior to the test in 2012, which might have contained the diuretic.

Rickard said he would be fighting any move to disqualify results of the medley relay team at the London Games in a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing beginning on Monday. "This outcome would be grossly unfair and disproportionate, particularly given I did not swim in the final," he wrote.

"I also think it is not right for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to make a decision about this when you are not a party to the proceedings." Rickard swam alongside Hayden Stoeckel, Matt Targett and Tommaso D'Orsogna as Australia set the fourth fastest heat time in the Olympic relay.

Christian Sprenger replaced Rickard and James Magnussen substituted D'Orsogna in the final where Australia finished behind United States of American and Japan.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's smartphone mkt grows 17pc with shipment of 54.3 million units in Sept qtr: IDC

India smartphone market shipment grew 17 per cent with record shipments of 54.3 million units in the September quarter even as markets like China and the US witnessed a year-on-year decline during the same period, research firm IDC said on...

Govt weeds out 4.39 cr bogus ration cards under NFSA since 2013

The government on Friday said about 4.39 crore bogus ration cards have been weeded out since 2013 for rightful targeting of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act NFSA. New ration cards are regularly issued to genuine and rightf...

Germany agrees to give COVID-hit airports financial aid

Germany agreed on Friday to offer more aid to its airports to try to save jobs and preserve infrastructure as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the aviation industry.Berlin will discuss with the states financial options for ...

Evacuation begins as Indonesia's most active volcano rumbles

Indonesian authorities began evacuating people living on the volatile Mount Merapi volcanos fertile slopes on Friday following an increase in volcanic activity. The head of Yogyakartas Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020